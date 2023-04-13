Xiaomi Launches Smart TV X Pro Series, Air Purifier 4, Robot Vacuum Mop-2i And More In India: Price & Availability

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi on Thursday launched several products across multiple categories at its flagship AIoT event ‘Smarter Livin’ in Bengaluru. During the event, the brand introduced - the Smart Air Purifier 4 series, Smart TV X Pro series, RVC Mop 2i, Grooming Kit and Xiaomi Trimmer 2C in the country.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series, Smart TV X Pro series, RVC Mop 2i, Grooming Kit and Xiaomi Trimmer 2C : Price, Offers and Availability

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 55-inch has been launched at Rs 47,999 and will be available at an effective pricing of Rs 45,999 with bank offers. Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 50-inch has been launched at a pricing of Rs 41,999 and will be available at Rs 39,999 with bank offers.

On the other hand, the 43-inch variant under the same series has launched at a disruptive pricing of Rs 32,999 and will be available at Rs 31,499 with bank offers. The devices go on sale starting April 19th, 2023, at 12 noon across mi.com, Flipkart and offline retail partners.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 has been launched at a special introductory price of Rs 13,999. The device will be available with bank offers for ICICI card holders. Consumers can avail a discount of upto Rs 750 on online and offline purchase taking the effective pricing to Rs 13,249.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 9,999. On purchase with ICICI bank cards, across online and offline channels, consumers can avail a discount of up to Rs 500 taking the effective pricing to Rs 9,499. Early access sale for both products starts on April 20th, 2023, at 12 noon on Xiaomi’s website and offline retail partners.

The sale for Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 starts on April 23rd, 2023, at 12 noon on Amazon and for Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite on Flipkart and Amazon

Coming to Xiaomi Robot Vacuum – Mop 2i, the machine has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 16,999 and ICICI bank card holders can avail a special discount of upto Rs 1000. Early access sale starts on April 25th at 12 noon on mi.com and offline retail partners.

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2C has been launched at Rs 1,199 and consumers can avail the product at a special introductory price of Rs 1,099 for the first three days. The sale starts from April 16th at 12 noon on Flipkart, and Amazon and purchase via offline retail partners.

Lastly, Xiaomi Grooming Kit has been launched at a price of Rs 1,799 and is available at a special introductory price of Rs 1,699 for the first three days. The sale starts from April 16th at 12 noon on Flipkart, Amazon and purchase via offline partners.

Specifications:

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series: Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series, brings a host of new features. The new line-up features a a 40-Watt speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X technology. The new Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series is powered by Google TV allowing consumers quick and convenient access to a variety of entertainment options, including streaming apps and live TV, on their home screen.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Series: Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite come with Triple Layer Filtration. Adopting the Xiaomi High-Efficiency filter as a core filter, the smart air purifier efficiently removes up to 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i: Featuring a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop combo, the machine comes with a minimalistic design and a height of 81.3mm. Equipped with 450 ml independent large dust, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i comes with a large battery that can clean areas of more than 1200 sq ft. easily with up to 100-minute run time.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i supports remote control from the Xiaomi Home App.The device is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for effortless voice activation.

