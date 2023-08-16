Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Will Not Be Launching In India And Other Markets

Xiaomi has shared some bad news regarding its new Mix Fold 3 foldable device. The company launched the product in China this week, and many of you have been waiting to hear about the Mix Fold 3 global launch plans. But now Xiaomi has confirmed that its latest foldable device is going to be a China-exclusive product once again.

The brand usually keeps these details close to its chest but this time around, it has clearly mentioned that the Mix Fold 3 will not be launching globally, which is likely to include other markets like India. The Mix Fold 3 is Xiaomi’s third-gen foldable product, none of which have made it outside the Chinese market.

Many expected Xiaomi to change that aspect by launching the Mix Fold 3 in more countries, making it a serious competition for Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5 but the update coming this week will surely please the South Korean brand, giving it more room to lead the foldable segment.

Advertisement

Xiaomi has been eyeing the premium range with its products, but until the brand launches these devices everywhere, its ambitions will remain limited. In addition to the Mix Fold 3, Xiaomi has also avoided bringing its Xiaomi 13 Ultra Leica-powered phone to markets like India, where it did launch the Xiaomi 13 Pro earlier this year.