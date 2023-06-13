Xiaomi Pad 6 Tablet With 144Hz Display And Stylus Support Launched In India: Price, Features

Xiaomi has refreshed its tablet lineup in India with the new Xiaomi Pad 6 this week. The new tablet looks to make incremental changes on the hardware front, focus on a software that improves on multitasking and gets the tablet version of MIUI version with Android the underlying platform. You get a crisp display, reliable performance and a fast-charging battery. Add to that, there is stylus support and other accessories.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Price In India

Advertisement

Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet comes for a starting price of Rs 26,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 28,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. You get Rs 3,000 cashback on the tablet when paid using ICICI Bank cards. The first sale of Xiaomi Pad 6 is on June 21. The 2nd Gen Xiaomi Smart Pen is priced at Rs 5,999 while the keyboard comes for Rs 4,999.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Specifications