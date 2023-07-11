Xiaomi's Redmi 12 Set To Launch In India On August 1: Expected Price, Specifications

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has confirmed to launch its new budget smartphone in India next month. According to the company, the Redmi 12 will be launched in the country on August 1. In the initial teaser, the phone is showcased by the brand ambassador, Disha Patani, revealing its crystal glass design.

“The official Redmi India account tweeted, “You asked and here it is, #XiaomiFans!! Introducing the perfect blend of beauty & innovation, #Redmi12 with and our style icon @DishaPatni. Launching on 1st August," The official Redmi India account tweeted.

Advertisement

Redmi 12 Price And Colour Options (Expected)

The smartphone was recently launched in Europe at a starting price of €199 (about Rs17,000). The smartphone is likely to be priced at a similar price in India as well. The smartphone is likely to come in three colour options — Midnight Black, Sky Blue and Polar Silver Some leaks also claimed that the upcoming Redmi 12 will be sold on the e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart after the launch.

Redmi 12 Specifications (Expected)

Advertisement

According to reports, the Redmi 12 in India is expected to feature specifications similar to its global variant. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.79- inch FHD+ DotDisplay with a 90Hz refresh rate. The global variant also comes with ‘AdaptiveSync display’, which can switch between 36Hz, 48Hz, 60Hz and 90Hz refresh rates. The phone is also coming with an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance.