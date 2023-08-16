XPro Now Behind Paywall, Asking People To Get X Blue Subscription

TweetDeck which is now called XPro has finally gone behind paywall, which means people using the platform will have to subscribe to X Blue service to start using XPro once again.

The new XPro name appears when you sign out of the account but just like Twitter, the website URL remains unchanged. TweetDeck or XPro is a reliable tool for people to manage and track multiple profiles on the same screen.

X Blue subscription has been around before the X-branding of Twitter started earlier this year. Most people haven’t been convinced about spending money on X but now XPro is also part of the package, those views are changing, which is good news for Musk and his X Corp as they look to increase the revenues for the platform. Since XPro is now part of the X Blue service, people in India can pay Rs 650 on web and Rs 900 on mobile per month to use the feature.

Elon Musk is clearly intent with his X revolution of Twitter, moving beyond social media with the platform. Musk has previously indicated his interest to build an everything app with the name X, and it seems that the new version of Twitter is headed in that direction.