You Can Now Use Meta Avatars In Video Calls On Instagram, Messenger: Here's How

US-based social media giant Meta has announced that users on Instagram and Messenger will be able to use the real-time Avatar feature for video calls. The new feature is available on both iOS and Android.

“Wouldn’t it be great if there were a third option between camera-off and camera-on to let you feel a little more present on the call?

For the first time, we’re giving people using Messenger and Instagram access to real-time calling with Meta Avatars," Meta, in its latest blog post, said.

Meta said that users can now create their Avatars and use them during video chats, instead of turning their cameras off. This will make the conversation more fun, useful, and social than ever before. Avatars in video calls appear similar to Apple’s Memoji avatars. They can even be seen following facial expressions and mouth movements.

Here’s How To Add Avatars option In Video Calls On Instagram, Messenger

- Open the Instagram app and tap on your profile icon at the bottom right corner.

- Tap on Edit profile.

- Next, click on Edit Picture or Avatar.

- Then, tap on the avatar tab to switch to it.

- Select “Avatars" from the menu.

- Create and customize your avatar and save it.

- Start a video call and tap the “Avatar" button during the call.

- Your avatar will appear on the screen instead of your live video feed