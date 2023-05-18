YouTube Brings 30-Second Non-Skippable Ads On YouTube Select: All Details

YouTube, during its Brandcast 2023 event, announced the introduction of 30-second non-skippable ads on YouTube Select for CTV. Previously, two 15-second non-skippable ads were shown on large screens, but now a single 30-second ad will be displayed.

YouTube Select is now landing over 70% of impressions on the TV screen, so we’re making it easier for you to use existing assets in front of the most-streamed content," YouTube said in a blog post.

It added, “This format also seamlessly fits into what viewers already expect and experience on the big screen."

It must be noted that the newly announced update only applies to US-based customers with access to YouTube Select, and it is currently not known if this change would make its way to India and other regions.

In related news, YouTube aims to prohibit ad-blockers, which limit the company’s advertising revenue and reduce creators’ earnings. A Reddit user encountered a popup on YouTube urging the disabling of ad-blockers, emphasizing that ads enable billions of users to enjoy free content. The popup offered an alternative: signing up for YouTube Premium, a paid ad-free experience.

YouTube has confirmed that it is conducting a limited test regarding ad-blockers. Although only one report of the test has emerged thus far, it appears that YouTube is actively seeking a solution to the ad-blocker issue.