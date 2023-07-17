Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
YouTube Brings New Feature To Control Volume: How It Works

The new feature to control the volume is coming to select users for now.

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 18:22 IST

Delhi, India

YouTube has quietly rolled out a new ‘Stable Volume’ feature to some users.

The feature was spotted by a few users, including a Redditor and YouTuber M. Brandon Lee, reports Android Authority.

The feature will appear under the Ambient mode option on the video settings page.

The new mode is expected to control and even out volume across different videos.

“This could help YouTube users avoid a sudden and sharp volume jump or a random decline in volume levels while watching videos from different creators and channels," the report said.

It is unclear whether the feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) to recognise and optimise volume levels across videos.

The feature hasn’t been rolled out to all YouTube users yet.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the video-sharing platform had announced that it was testing a new lock screen feature, which allows users to disable touch input while watching a video.

    • This feature helps users to prevent accidental taps that pause, skip or disrupt videos.

    Also, the company was testing AI-generated quizzes on the mobile app Home feed to help users learn about topics they’re interested in watching.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    About the Author

    S Aadeetya

    first published: July 17, 2023, 18:22 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 18:22 IST
