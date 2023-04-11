YouTube Is Giving Users More Reasons To Get The Premium Version: Here’s How

YouTube wants more people to pay for its service and get the Premium version, and the platform continues to add new features that it feels will appeal to the users. You have options like background music, picture-in-picture support with the paid version, and now YouTube is slowly bringing videos in an enhanced bitrate version of 1080p or full HD video resolution.

YouTube claims this enhanced quality will make things look better, even if the video has a lot of details. So, let’s just say, this new 1080p version sits between the regular 1080p quality and 4K resolution.

The enhanced version is YouTube’s way of confirming that the non-Premium subscribers will not lose access to 1080p video quality but the premium users get the enhanced version.

The feature roll out is limited to select users with YouTube Premium on iOS for now, and these users can go to the settings of the current video and change it to the 1080p Premium option. It will be interesting to see how crisp the content will look for those choosing the 1080p Premium version, and how it compares with the standard 1080p option.

The fact that YouTube explains the improvement is in bitrate, so it is possible that you might get the difference in the video quality of both these 1080p versions with the naked eye. Having said that, YouTube also makes it clear that not all the videos will have the Premium option, so users opting to pay for YouTube should know how this feature works and what other options they get.

YouTube Premium is available in a slew of countries, and the package gets you access to YouTube Music as well. You have select family plans that lets you share the account with different members of a family and still access all the content.

