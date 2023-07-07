YouTube Is Testing This New Lock Screen Feature On Android And iOS: Details Here

Google-owned YouTube has announced that it is testing a new lock screen feature, which will allow users to disable touch input while watching a video.

“Lock Screen disables touch input while watching a video so that accidental taps do not pause, skip or disrupt the video," the company said on its experiments page.

This new feature will be available on Android and iOS. Although the feature is in testing, Premium members can access this feature until July 30.

While watching a video in full-screen mode, users have to tap on the gear icon in the top left corner of the screen and select ‘Lock Screen’, to use this feature.