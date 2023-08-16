Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » YouTube Music Introduces “Samples’ Tab For Exploring New Music

YouTube Music Introduces “Samples’ Tab For Exploring New Music

YouTube Music app is available on mobile and web and new feature allows users to explore new content on the platform.

Advertisement

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 17:43 IST

California, USA

YouTube Music now gives more options to explore music
YouTube Music now gives more options to explore music

YouTube has introduced a new ‘Samples’ tab for the music streaming service ‘YouTube Music’, which will help users to find new music.

This new personalised music discovery feature is currently rolling out to YouTube Music users globally, the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday. “Powered by the world’s largest catalogue of music videos, this personalised feed will explore the depths and breadth of the YouTube Music library so that there’s always something new to listen to."

Each immersive clip provides users with a glimpse into the artist, the video, and the feel of the song. Users can simply swipe vertically to experience a new song, making music discovery fun and effortless.

Advertisement

With the new tab, the company aims to make it as easy as possible for users to dive deeper into the songs and artists they discover and love all without leaving the music streaming service.

With each sample, users can quickly add the song to their collection, share it with friends, create their next favourite playlist, start a new radio station, watch the full video, visit the album page, or even use the song to create their own Short.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • “We hope to inspire you to build a lifelong relationship with an artist you’ve never heard before!" the company said. For artists, the new Samples tab provides another way to find a new audience and build a community on the platform.

    In April this year, YouTube had rolled out ‘podcasts’ in its Music application for users in the US on Android, iOS and the web.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    S AadeetyaS Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journali...Read More

    first published: August 16, 2023, 17:43 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 17:43 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App