YouTube Music To Allow Auto-Download Recently Played Songs On Android

Google-owned popular online video-sharing and social media platform YouTube is reportedly working on a major new update. According to a new report, the YouTube Music app will soon allow users to automatically download recently played songs on Android.

According to 9to5Google, the new “recently played songs" toggle can be found in Settings > Downloads and storage for those with a Premium subscription. The new update allows users to download up to 200 recently played songs. The users may also find this feature already enabled on their devices, the report said.

Also, it is independent of the existing “smart downloads" feature, which goes up to 500 songs and is based on music that the app deems to be “favourites".

As per the report, the recently played song setting for YouTube Music on iOS is yet to be announced. The company also confirmed the addition of Live, Cover, and Remix labels under Other Performances in the Related tab of Now Playing and in search results.

YouTube is also rolling out song and album credits to its music streaming service ‘YouTube Music’. With this new feature, users will be able to see song and album credits when listening to their favourite music, reports 9To5Google.

The feature, where users can instantly see detailed song information, such as who the singer is and who wrote, produced, and composed each track, has long been a part of many other streaming services like Tidal. If the feature is enabled in the users’ account, then they will see a ‘View song credits’ option when accessing the overflow menu on YouTube Music.

Users will be able to see data about the music such as who the song is ‘Performed by’, ‘Written by’, ‘Produced by’, and from where the music metadata was sourced, the report said.

