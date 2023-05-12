Trends :WhatsApp New FeatureVivo X90 Pro ReviewiPhone 15 ProNothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23
Home » Tech » YouTube Testing New Feature That Disables Ad-Blockers: What We Know

YouTube Testing New Feature That Disables Ad-Blockers: What We Know

To combat the use of ad-blockers and increase revenue for both the company and creators, YouTube is testing a feature where a popup appears to select users, prompting them to subscribe to YouTube Premium instead of using an ad-blocker.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 10:12 IST

New Delhi, India

YouTube team has confirmed that this is a limited test.
YouTube team has confirmed that this is a limited test.

YouTube is undoubtedly one of the go-to places for people to consume content, and most of the creators making a living on the platform do so thanks to the presence of ads. Now, in a first, YouTube is looking to ban the use of ad-blockers—which restrict advertising revenue for the company—and reduce the amount creators take home.

According to a report by Android Police, YouTube is testing an ad-blocker blocking feature. While browsing YouTube, a user on Reddit saw a popup that said, “Ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube." The popup also offered an easy way to sign up for YouTube Premium, which is a paid ad-free experience. It highlighted that ads allow billions of users to enjoy YouTube for free and asked the Reddit user to “Allow YouTube ads" in their ad-blocking software.

Image: u/Sazk100

Advertisement

Later, the YouTube team confirmed that this is a limited test. So far, only a single report of the test has come out, but it is more than likely that YouTube could be looking to solve the ad-blocker menace once and for all, as it affects the revenue for both the company and creators.

Last year, the San Bruno-based organization also killed off YouTube Vanced, a third-party YouTube client that allowed users to get access to premium YouTube features, including an ad-free experience for free on Android devices.

Moving forward, YouTube is looking to push YouTube Premium to more users and promote an ad-free experience. It has also been testing a feature that restricts higher quality 1080p video only to paying subscribers.

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

first published: May 12, 2023, 10:12 IST
last updated: May 12, 2023, 10:12 IST
Read More