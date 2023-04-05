YouTube Warns Users About New Email Scam: All You Need To Know

YouTube is used by billions for watching videos and to just play their favourite tracks. But this makes the platform very lucrative to scammers, and the app is now warning its users about a new phishing attack that is using YouTube’s name.

YouTube has been observing many people getting scam mails from a fake YouTube email ID. It has warned users that do not click on any links given in such mails and also not to download any attachments you see in the mail.

The platform says people are getting scam emails from the ID no-reply@youtube.com which is nothing but a phishing attack on the user. YouTube has started investigating these attacks and the platform has shared a list of tips that can help you prevent getting scammed by the phishing attack.

What Is a Phishing Attack?

This form of attack is basically used by sending a fake email that claims to be from an official channel or a reputed company. The whole motive of phishing is to steal confidential data like passwords which can help the attacker steal money or access personal data for which they can command a ransom.

How To Recognise A Scam Mail?

YouTube says that attackers have started using sophisticated measures to send these emails so you have to be careful about the content and the sender of the mail to avoid falling into the trap.

- The sender of the mail will look genuine but the ID will clearly show that it is a scam mail. For instance, you could get an email from an ID with gmail.com but make sure the front part of the ID does not have any typos, which is usually a sign that it is a fake mail.

- The content given in the mail generally has a link or attachment that it will ask you click or download

- Make sure the name of the sender and the email ID are same

- Take the cursor to the attached link to see if it shows you the correct URL

- Never share passwords or YouTube details via email to anyone.

The best way to secure your YouTube account is to enable two-factor authentication so that the attacker would not only need the username and password for your account but also an OTP confirmation to bypass the security settings of the page.

