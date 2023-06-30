YouTube Will Stop Working If You Have Ad Blockers: Report

YouTube is testing a three strikes policy for people using ad blockers.

This was first discovered by a Reddit user, now the company has confirmed this test to Android Authority. “We’re running a small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium. Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers," a YouTube spokesperson said.

The company also provided details on how the policy works, while noting that “ad blockers violate YouTube’s Terms of Service."