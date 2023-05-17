Zomato UPI Services Launched: Here's How To Activate And Use It

Popular online food delivery app Zomato has launched its own UPI (Unified Payments Interface) service, a real-time payment system in partnership with ICICI Bank. The new service introduced by Zomato will enable users to make payments to both merchants and individuals directly.

This means that users can conveniently pay for their purchases from various merchants and also send money to other users in a peer-to-peer manner. Customers using Zomato can now sign into the application and create their own UPI IDs, after which they will be able to make payments through the app itself.

To activate Zomato UPI, follow these steps:

- Open Zomato app on your device

- Click on the profile section of your Zomato account.

- Scroll down until you find the Zomato UPI option.

- Click on “Activate Zomato UPI."

- Set your desired Zomato UPI ID.

- Select your mobile number when prompted.

- Link your bank account to enable effortless payments via the Zomato application.

By following these simple steps, you can easily activate Zomato UPI and enjoy the convenience of making seamless payments for your orders.

When ordering food on Zomato, you no longer need to be redirected to other UPI applications like Google Pay, Paytm, or PhonePe. With the introduction of Zomato’s UPI service, you can now conveniently pay your food bills directly through your Zomato UPI account. This eliminates the need for additional steps or switching between different payment apps, making the payment process smoother and more seamless for Zomato users.

Zomato has implemented this change to reduce reliance on third-party payment apps and decrease the number of Cash on Delivery (COD) orders. Additionally, this move may have an impact on the business of Paytm and Google Pay, as creating a Zomato UPI account does not require completing a KYC process.

Currently, the Zomato UPI service is in a pilot program and is accessible only to a limited number of users. However, it is expected that this service will be made available to all Zomato users in the coming months. Initially partnered with ICICI Bank, Zomato is also planning to collaborate with more banks in the near future.