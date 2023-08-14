Abhishek Bachchan Calls Amitabh Bachchan 'Boss' Ahead Of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Premiere

The 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) will premiere tonight. KBC has been operating for 23 years and it is one of the most popular quiz-based shows in the country. Ahead of the season premiere, Abhishek Bachchan is fully supporting his father and KBC host Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati, and the show has become synonymous with his iconic presence.

Sharing a poster for the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan affectionately referred to him as “BOSS!!!" The show’s enthusiasts and his own followers couldn’t contain their excitement for the upcoming season. One enthusiast exclaimed, “Legend returns," while another eagerly expressed, “Waiting with anticipation!"

Advertisement

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan was all praise for his father during an interview with Humans of Bombay. Abhishek said, “My father is currently shooting for KBC. Just the fact that the guy is working six days a week at the age of 81 is baffling to me." Abhishek also claimed that after a full day of filming, his father gets home by 11 p.m., and instead of sleeping, he writes his blog and responds to Twitter messages.