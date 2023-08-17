Anjum Fakih Writes Special Birthday Note For Shraddha Arya: 'When I Wished For A Mate, I Got You'

Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih shares a good relationship with on-screen sister Shraddha Arya. As the latter turns a year older today, Anjum has a special wish for her. The duo play sisters Preeta and Shristi on the Zee TV show and are quite popular among the viewers. On Shraddha’s birthday, Anjum shares a slew of pictures with her and a heartwarming message. Fans are in awe of this gesture and have also started wishing the actress well.

Sharing several pictures on her Instagram handle, Anjum Fakih wrote, “It’s been seven years. Our souls are woven, Yea, we don’t ride a broom, But are part of a coven, When I wished for a mate, I got you, thanks heaven, A birthday wish for you, With a non rhyming poem, I love you more than you, Am guilty until proven." In the picture both the actresses are seen sporting ethnic looks. Anjum Fakih wore a green anarkali with golden zari work and dangling earrings. On the other hand, Shraddha Arya wore a blush pink suit with heavy white stone jewellery. Anjum also used the hashtags she created for the duo- #preetakisrishti #shrishtikipreeta.

Shraddha Arya was quite taken aback by this lovely gesture, She replied, saying, “Haha silly! Love you so much!!."