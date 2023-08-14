Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finalist Manisha Rani Gets Music Video Offer From Tony Kakkar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 became very popular due to the constant entertainment provided by the contestants and the loyal fan base they earned. Manisha Rani became a sensation on the show owing to her cheerful nature and bonding with fellow contestants. Ahead of the grand finale this season, Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur entertained the audience with a live performance. As Tony Kakkar performed on stage, Manisha Rani was seen shaking with the singer. Later, she was also given a lucrative offer on the show.

Manisha Rani was seen dancing to one of the singer’s most popular songs Dheeme Dheeme. Eventually, after a spectacular performance, Tony Kakkar praises her and says that he will feature her in his music video after the show ends. This offer made Manisha very happy.

Asees Kaur had kicked off the concert, and Manisha took over the stage soon after, capturing the audience’s attention. Manisha’s beautiful dance with Elvish Yadav was yet another highlight of the episode. Further, Manisha and Bebika Durve were seen dancing together while the other housemates enjoyed themselves as well.