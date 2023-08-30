Bigg Boss OTT's Bebika Dhurve Comes Out In Support Of Abhishek Malhan After Haters Vandalised His Car

Abhishek Malhan, runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2, left an indelible mark on viewers with his unfiltered opinions. His incredible journey on the reality show’s grand finale has endeared him to a loyal fan community. In a regrettable turn of events, some people vandalised his car. The incident came to light when his mother Dimple Malhan revealed the details on her YouTube channel, shedding light on the disturbing lengths to which certain individuals went to convey their sentiments.

In the video, Dimple Malhan recounted the events that unfolded after returning from a trip to Ambala. After an overwhelming number of people gathered outside their home, Dimple and Mr. Malhan (Abhishek’s father) explained that Abhishek and Nishchay were not at home and requested everyone to return after a few days. Unfortunately, some people were undeterred and resorted to vandalizing Abhishek’s car, capturing the act on video.

“Some people just don’t understand. So, a few kids did something, they sneaked into our parking lot and tried to damage our car. One of the boys recorded that incident, and he came to show me the clips, showing that, Aunty, someone is trying to damage your car," Dimple Malhan said.

Soon after the video went viral, Bebika Dhurve, who also gained recognition during her journey on Bigg Boss OTT 2, expressed her concern and supported Abhishek. On her Instagram Stories, Bebika shared, “I recently saw a post where haters have damaged Abhishek’s car. I am really disappointed to see the unnecessary unbearable hate Bigg Boss contestants are receiving, especially Abhishek going through this. He has a special place in people’s hearts please don’t throw Hate on Anyone. Bebika further urged everyone not to spread hate and instead focus on spreading love and happiness."

Both Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve reached the finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, each leaving an indelible mark on viewers. While Abhishek secured the title of the first runner-up, Bebika Dhurve’s journey ended with her securing the fourth position among the show’s top contenders.