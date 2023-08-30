Ektaa Kapoor To Be Honoured With International Emmy Directorate Award In New York

Ektaa Kapoor has truly reshaped the Indian TV landscape. She is now all set to receive the esteemed Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards presentation on November 20 in New York. The announcement was made by the President and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Bruce L. Paisner. Later, Ektaa also shared the news with her fans on social media.

Announcing this prestigious honour for Ektaa Kapoor, Bruce L. Paisner remarked, “Ektaa R. Kapoor has built Balaji into one of India’s foremost entertainment players with market leadership in the television content industry, reaching mass audiences across India and South Asia with their long-running series and OTT platform. We look forward to honouring her remarkable career and influence on the television industry with our Directorate Award." The award aims to recognise Ektaa’s “trailblazing career and impact on the Indian Television landscape."

Ektaa Kapoor also took to her social media handle and wrote, “Overflowing with humility and exhilaration as I receive this recognition. The award holds a cherished spot in my heart, symbolising a journey that transcends work. Representing my nation globally through this esteemed platform is an honour beyond words."

Elaborating on her journey in the industry so far, she added, “Television has been my compass of self-discovery, especially as a woman crafting tales for women. This accolade empowers me to stand up for them and our shared achievements on the global stage. Thank you for the 2023 International Emmy Directorate Award."

The moment the news spread, a flood of well-wishes poured in from familiar faces in the entertainment realm, celebrating the producer’s achievement. Notable names like Mallika Dua, Harleen Sethi, Sandhya Mridul, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rithvik Dhanjani, and many more extended their heartfelt congratulations. Anil Kapoor also wrote, “Congratulations Ekta…This is huge…We all at akfc and our family are very proud of you."