Rupali Ganguly’s Special Dinner With Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Co-Stars, Leaves Fans Excited For Reunion

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai continues to enjoy a cult status despite going off air years ago. Renowned names like Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar appeared in the comedy series directed by JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia. A few members of the cast recently met for dinner. Rupali shared a glimpse of this meeting on her social media handle, and fans couldn’t keep calm after witnessing this reunion.

Rupali Ganguly shared a reel from her recent meet-up with Satish Shah, Rajesh Kumar, and Ratna Pathak Shah. The video starts with Rupali walking into the restaurant and hugging Satish and Rajesh as they greet her. Later, Ratna Pathak also joins them. The actors then engage in a lively discussion before posing for photos. “Some friendships last a lifetime!!" wrote Rupali in the caption.

Fans were quite excited to see them together and showed that happiness in the comments. One fan wrote, “Caught in 42 secs …so so happy to see Sarabhai family together after so long.." Another user said, Wow, this is best things I saw! The reunion of SVS is always the best thing to watch." Interestingly, one of them also pointed out Ratna Pathak’s heartfelt gesture towards Rupali Ganguly to ward off an evil eye and said, “Maya Sarabhai be like: finally Monisha sophisticated ho hi gayi isiliye Nazar utaar rahi thi."

This was also a reference to the show’s concept, where Ratna Pathak was an elite woman and often made fun of Rupali, who played the middle-class Monisha.