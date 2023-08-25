Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's Neeti Mohan On Her Audition Days: 'Missing A Beat Doesn't Mean You're Not A Good Singer'

Among a slew of singing reality shows that have been produced by different channels over the years, one programme that has gained a lot of reputation and popularity is Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. This renowned show is all set to launch this weekend. This year, the panel of judges includes Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik, and Aditya Narayan, who returns as the host of the show. While aspirants from across the country have auditioned for a spot on the show, a select few have managed to charm the judges with their passion for singing. Reportedly, Aakarshit Wadhwan from Amritsar is one such competitor, whose version of Dil Haara not only captivated them but also compelled Neeti Mohan to recall her audition days.

A report by India Forums quoted Neeti Mohan as saying, “Missing a beat or two at the beginning is something I completely understand, because everyone has a fear of presenting themselves in front of cameras on stage for the first time. Just like you, I have given auditions at the start of my career and sometimes when you miss a song’s beats, it doesn’t mean you are not a good singer. The trick lies in holding fort, not losing your confidence and making up for it in the course of your performance. You did that beautifully and blew us away with your rendition."