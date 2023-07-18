Sreejita De Recalls Beautiful Moment From Her Wedding With Michael Blohm Pape: ‘I Could See Tears In His Eyes’

Popular television actress Sreejita De recently got married to Michael Blohm Pape. Their wedding was nothing less than any fairy tale. The couple tied the knot in Germany and recalling beautiful moments from their white wedding, De said that she was touched to see tears coming up in her husband’s eyes.

Talking to ETimes, the actress said, “Michael also wanted to do vows and I also wanted to do vows. He wrote the vow for me and he stood and started saying vows for me. I could see his voice started shaking and he had tears in his eyes. And that was very very close moment." Sreejita De has been sharing a lot of moments from her wedding on Instagram. The Bigg Boss 16 fame captioned the photos, “The moment it became official…!" She then added a quote in her caption and wrote, “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched — they must be felt with the heart.’ - Helen Keller" In the pictures, the actress looked breathtaking in a blush-pink satin slip dress that she wore with a gorgeous diamond necklace. She opted for bold eye makeup and her wavy curls were tied loosely in a half-do. She also carried a bouquet of fresh flowers in pastel pink, white and lavender hues.

Take a look here: