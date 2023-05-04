Trends :CSK vs MIDC vs RCBKing Charles CoronationKarnataka Elections
Home » telugu-cinema » Telugu Cinema » Naresh And Pavitra Lokesh-starrer Malli Pelli To Be Released On This Date

Naresh And Pavitra Lokesh-starrer Malli Pelli To Be Released On This Date

Backed by Naresh himself under the banner Vijaya Krishna Movies, Malli Pelli is all set to release on the silver screens on May 26.

Advertisement

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 19:50 IST

Hyderabad, India

Malli Pelli also features Jayasudha and Ananya Nagalla.
Malli Pelli also features Jayasudha and Ananya Nagalla.

The power couple Naresh Vijaya Krishna and Pavitra Lokesh, who recently tied the wedding knot, are all set to feature in the upcoming film Malli Pelli. Written and directed by MS Raju, the film also stars Jayasudha and Ananya Nagalla in the leading roles. Backed by Naresh himself under the banner Vijaya Krishna Movies, the film is all set to release on the silver screens on May 26, this year. Actors Sarathbabu, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ananya Nagalla and Roshan will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Based on the real-life drama of Naresh and his ex-wife Ramya Raghupathi, the film also has a Kannada version which is expected to release on the same date. As revealed by the actor, the film is going to portray the love leading to the second marriage in a couple’s life. While music has been composed by Suresh Bobblli, the cinematography of the film has been taken care of by MN Bal Reddy.

Advertisement

Shot in both Telugu and Kannada, the teaser of the film garnered huge traction from the audience. It received over six million views on the video. Check out the film’s poster here:

The caption of the poster reads, “Life goes in a Full Circle. #Malli Pelli Releasing in Worldwide Theatres on May 26th. Let’s start the celebrations with some crazy updates." In the poster of the film, celebrity couple Naresh and Pavitra can be seen embracing each other.

Advertisement

Pavitra Lokesh is best known for films including Race Gurram, iSmart Shankar, Red and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju. Some of her noteworthy movies include Neetho, Dhamaka, Veetla Vishesham, Sathyam, Pogaru and Evaru. The actress made her debut with the 1996 movie Nammoora Mandara Hoove. Now, she is all set to feature in upcoming films including Siren, Redhills Highway and Saptha Sagaradaache Ello, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Naresh is going to be seen in the upcoming releases including Anni Manchi Sakunamule, Telisinavaallu and Samajavaragamana. Earlier, the actor and Pavitra worked together in films such as Ramarao on Duty, Middle-Class Abbayi, Andaru Bagundali Andulo Nenundali and Happy Wedding, among others.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: May 04, 2023, 19:50 IST
last updated: May 04, 2023, 19:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week