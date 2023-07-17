Trends :Weather UpdatesAshes 2023Asia Cup ScheduleIndia A vs Pakistan ANeetu Kapoor
Carlos Alcaraz Drops Wimbledon Trophy on Live TV, His Reaction Though is Priceless | Watch

After a thrilling contest against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon Final, Carloz Alcaraz was in an interview with CNN when he accidentally dropped the trophy.

Curated By: Amar Sunil Panicker

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 09:33 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Alcaraz was caught on camera as he dropped the prize live on air. (Image: Twitter)
Newly crowned Wimbledon Champion, Carlos Alcaraz almost dropped the Wimbledon winners trophy during a news segment with CNN. Alcaraz who had won the championship against one of the greatest players of all time, Novak Djokovic, was speaking to CNN in one of their TV segments. When the champion was asked to show the trophy, Alcaraz funnily dropped the top of the trophy.

The event was set as Djokovic had not lost the title for the previous four editions of Wimbledon and looked to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight titles. But Alcaraz was coming in with a point to prove.

A dominant victory against the number three seed, Daniil Medvedev showed why he was destined to win the prestigious title. Both finalists had previously met in the Madrid Open in 2022 where Alcaraz managed to get the victory and eventually win the championship. However, Djokovic managed to take his revenge when he beat Alcaraz in the semi-finals and also went on to win the championship.

The big showdown at Wimbledon was entertaining as Alcaraz was caught in a tough battle with the ‘Joker’ as he was five games down in the first set. It took Alacaraz over half an hour to get his first game point but managed to lose the first set as Djokovic looked to dominate.

The second set however was a different story as Alcaraz manage to fight back as he won the set despite going to a tie-breaker.

The Spaniard took the momentum further into the third set as he managed to win the set six games to one and it looked like the Championship is going to Alcaraz.

But Djokovic remained resilient as ever as he managed to win the fourth set and take the game to the deciding fifth set.

    • The pressure was felt by both competitors as they looked to close the game with the final set, but it was Alcaraz who came through shining as he managed to use his presence of mind and go on to beat Djokovic to win the title.

    It was not too long ago in 2008, we saw a young Djokovic win the Australian Open, likewise, we might be seeing the rise of a new star in tennis.

    first published: July 17, 2023, 23:05 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 09:33 IST
