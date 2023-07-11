Wimbledon 2023: Svitolina Causes Major Upset As She Defeats Swiatek To Enter SF

Elina Svitolina caused a major upset as she defeated World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the first quarter-final of Wimbledon.

Svitolina, who returned to tour after a maternity break, seemed in complete control as she put down the Polish Swiatek in three sets of 5-7 7-6 2-6.

Swiatek, who was the overwhelming favourite to clinch the title this year, looked in sublime form early in the first set, but it did not take long for the Ukrainian to bring the heat to the World No.1 and take over the match completely.