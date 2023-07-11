Trends :Ind vs WI Live ScoreRain UpdatesOMG 2JawanModi In France
Wimbledon 2023: Svitolina Causes Major Upset As She Defeats Swiatek To Enter SF

Wimbledon 2023: Svitolina Causes Major Upset As She Defeats Swiatek To Enter SF

The Ukrainian swept the World No.1 Swiatek in three sets to make her way to her second Wimbledon semi-finals.

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 21:30 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Elina Svitolina rejoices following her win against Iga Swiatek. (Credit: AFP)
Elina Svitolina rejoices following her win against Iga Swiatek. (Credit: AFP)

Elina Svitolina caused a major upset as she defeated World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the first quarter-final of Wimbledon.

Svitolina, who returned to tour after a maternity break, seemed in complete control as she put down the Polish Swiatek in three sets of 5-7 7-6 2-6.

Swiatek, who was the overwhelming favourite to clinch the title this year, looked in sublime form early in the first set, but it did not take long for the Ukrainian to bring the heat to the World No.1 and take over the match completely.

    • Svitolina, who returned to the tour in April, has now reached the semifinals of Wimbledon for the second time in four years.

    (More to follow…)

    first published: July 11, 2023, 21:27 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 21:30 IST
