Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Dino James Pays Tribute To Pet Dog Hancock With A Rap

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is a powerful package of entertainment and adventure. The season has presented some daredevil stunts and has a stellar participant list. Recently, the makers shared a teaser from the upcoming episode where rapper Dino James is seen remembering his pet dog Hancock and sharing how he helped him overcome a bad and emotionally vulnerable phase in life. He also rapped a few lines he had written in memory of his pet, and on this International Dog Day, there is no doubt this is the most heartwarming gesture to watch.

In the latest promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Nayrra shares that everyone among the participants is a dog fan, reportedly before they were given a stunt involving the animal. Dino James shares about his pet dog. He said, “I faced a life crisis when I failed in Bombay and went back home. I went into a self-destructive phase where I was drinking every day and I didn’t know what to do with my life." Dino added, “One of my friends told me to get a dog for things to fall into place. I invested all my life’s energy into a dog and I got Hancock. I wrote a song for my little pupper. He then narrates the rap, where he describes how lost and distant he was in life. Then, as he adopted the labrador, Dino started changing his perspective. The dog became his friend and lifted his spirit.

IANS quoted Dino James as saying, “The memories of Hancock are very dear to me. Every time I see a dog, I’m reminded of him. He played such a big role in lifting my spirits every time I felt sad. He was very intuitive and perceptive. He could sense the emotions of people around him, and coming home to him was an absolute delight." He was also grateful that he had a platform like Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 to pay tribute to his pet.