11-year-old Autistic Girl With IQ Higher Than Einstein to Receive a Master's Degree in Mexico

Hailing from Mexico city, Adhara Pérez Sánchez, is a very special 11-year-old. The girl has an IQ of 162, which is higher than that of notable geniuses Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. Now, she will be receiving a master’s degree in engineering. The 11-year-old graduated in systems engineering from the CNCI University and she also has an industrial engineering degree specializing in mathematics from the Technological University of Mexico.

The 11-year-old prodigy also happens to be a public speaker. She completed her elementary school at the age of five and graduated from middle and high school in another year. She hopes of working with NASA one day and is currently working with the Mexican Space Agency by promoting space exploration and mathematics to young students.

A report by Yucatan Times in 2019 stated that when Adhara was just 3 years old, she was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome (autism spectrum). For those who don’t know, it is a developmental disorder that can cause difficulties or make it harder for a person to have social interactions. Her mother, Nallely Sanchez, said, “I saw that she was playing in a little house with her friends and they locked her up. And they started calling her names like ‘Oddball, weirdo!’, then they started hitting the little house. So, I said, I don’t want my daughter to suffer."

According to her, Adhara fell into a very deep depression and told her mother that she does not want to go to school anymore. Teachers also stated that she slept in classes and had no interest. All of this happened because she was

bullied.

However, Sanchez was aware of her daughter’s unusual smartness and she decided to take Adhara to therapy, and that’s when the psychiatrist recommended that they go to the Talent Care Center.

