111-Year-Old UK Man Shares Secret To Long Life With A One Word Answer

We all aspire to lead a long and healthy life. In the pursuit of understanding longevity, it’s valuable to draw wisdom from those who have managed to crack the code of a happy and long life. One such individual is John Tinniswood, who holds the title of the UK’s oldest man. On August 26, he celebrated his 111th birthday. John Tinniswood was born in Liverpool in 1912. Notably, King Charles III and Queen Camilla extended their well wishes through a special birthday card sent to him. Presently, this remarkable centenarian resides in a care home situated in Southport.

When asked about his sentiments after reaching the age of 111, he responded by saying, “No different to being 110. I feel, really, no different from 10, 20 years ago," as quoted by BBC. Talking about the key to his long life, he encapsulated it in a single term: moderation. “There’s one word and that is ‘moderation,’ in all things. Whether you’re eating, whether you’re reading, whether you’re out walking, never over tax your system. And of course, at the same time you’ve got to exercise the mind as well," he said.

The BBC released a video showcasing the celebrations of Tinniswood’s 111th birthday at his care home.

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed a total of 1.3 million views along with a range of reactions from people online.

A person wrote, “It is God’s work that he is alive at his age! It has nothing to do with luck this man says do everything in moderation! I agree so much! May God bless this man!"

Another said, “He’s fabulous and doing very well. He has a good attitude and as much zest for life as he can have and I think that’s the answer with exercise and as much happiness as you can attract and feel."

“But he forgot it’s genes! If they live long in your family yes there’s always a possibility you will also live long. Long lives is genes and Grace (Luck)," read a comment.