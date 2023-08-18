12-Year-Old, Retired From Business To Pursue Studies, Shows Off Her New Range Rover

While most of the 12-year-olds are probably busy with their studies or enjoying their time having fun, Pixie Curtis has already retired after running a successful toy company. According to reports, Pixie retired from a successful toy business to focus on her studies and sports. She has already acquired the status of a millionaire and lives an extravagant life with all the luxuries. From designer clothes to luxury cars, Pixie has always been in the headlines. Reportedly, it was found that the former entrepreneur spends a lot of money on her makeup. Now, she has shared another update regarding her luxurious life on social media.

Pixie Curtis, a 12-year-old millionaire, has been quite active on social media and is often found giving updates about her luxurious life. According to reports, she shared a picture of herself sitting in her new Range Rover Vogue that she bought for herself. Since she is still not 18, she won’t be able to drive the car. Despite that, she seemed quite happy to own the luxurious car. She captioned the picture, “New car game strong—pre-delivery viewing." She also tagged her mother in the caption.