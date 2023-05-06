15-Feet-Long King Cobra Found Under A Car, Video Will Leave You Terrified

A chilling video of a 15-foot-long king cobra getting captured by a snake catcher has left Twitter stunned. The footage of the incident was shared online by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. The video shows the reptile hiding beneath a car after which professional snake catchers were called to the location for its removal. In the short clip, the cobra can be seen slithering near a house as a man tries to control and get a hold of it. Initially, the snake appears to be making every effort to flee. But, the man is successful in turning the reptile toward a cloth bag.

After catching the snake and removing it from the residential area, it was released back into the wild. Toward the end, the snake can be seen coming out of the bag before disappearing into what appears to be a forest area. While sharing the clip, the IFS officer details how cobras make up an essential part of the food chain. He tweeted, “King cobras are vital in the food chain for maintaining balance in nature. Here is one nearly 15 feet long rescued and released in the wild."

Advertisement

The IFS officer also issued a warning adding, “The entire operation is done by trained snake catchers. Please do not try on your own. With the onset of rain, they can be found in all odd places."

With over 27,000 views, the clip has left many animal lovers to laud the entire rescue operation. A user commented, “Warmth lures them to venture! Good to see the rescue and release efforts."

Advertisement

Another account wrote that they would not want to face such a snake in real-life.

“Awesome snake. I would die of a heart attack. These guys are so brave," a comment read.

Advertisement

A curious user asked, “I have one query about this bag which I always wanted to ask. Don’t they bite people through the bag when it is carried, especially when these are very venomous snakes?"

Last year, a 13-foot-long king cobra was caught at a palm oil plantation in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh. Footage of the incident was shared online by DD News. Reports suggested the plantation was owned by a farmer named Saidarao, who relayed the snake’s sighting to the respective authorities.

The reptile was caught by snake catcher Venkatesh, who is a member of the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society. The cobra was placed inside a gonad bag before it was released in the Vantlamamidi forest.

Read all the Latest News here