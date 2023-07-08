15-Year-Old Dies Of Rare 'Brain-Eating Amoeba' Infection In Kerala

A 15-year-old boy in Kerala has died of a rare bacterial infection called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). Dubbed “brain-eating amoeba", the fatal infection of the central nervous system is caused by Naegleria fowleri. The teenager was reportedly undergoing treatment for the infection at a medical centre in Alappuzha. He was in critical condition and believed to have contracted the infection by bathing at a local stream. Kerala’s health minister Veena George in an official statement confirmed this wasn’t the first case of PAM to be reported in the state,

According to PTI, a total of five cases of the rare infection had come to the fore prior to the latest one. The deadly disease was first tested in Alappuzha in 2016. This was followed by two more cases in Malappuram in 2019 and 2020. Additionally, in 2020 a similar case was reported in Kozhikode and 2022 in Thrissur.

Why is the infection usually fatal?

The brain-eating amoeba deemed free-living has a higher chance of being present in stagnant water streams including lakes, ponds, and rivers. Notably, their survival rate in salty water is negligible hence they are suggested to be absent in ocean water. The brain-eating amoeba makes its way inside the human body through the nose. It feeds on the brain thereby destroying all the tissues eventually leading to swelling. Naegleria fowleri infection cases around the world are generally associated with swimming or bathing in water bodies.

Health Minister Veena George confirmed the mortality rate of the disease has been 100% in the state. “All the infected patients had died," she said. While doing so, she also highlighted the fact that it’s a “rare" condition. “It’s a rare condition, and only one in ten thousand will contact it. The health department has taken adequate measures to sanitize the area from where the disease was reported. Before this, only five persons in the state suffered from the condition," added Veena George.

What are the symptoms of PAM?