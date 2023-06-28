16-month-old Toddler Dies After Ohio Mom Leaves Her Alone To Go On Vacation

The bond and the love between a mother and her child are unconditional, and a mother would go to great lengths to protect their children. There are several stories about the love between a mother and her child. However, today we’re going to read about a heartbreaking story where a mother left her 16-month-old daughter alone in order to party.

Kristel Candelario, a 31-year-old mother from Ohio, USA, left her 16-month-old daughter unattended for 10 days while she went on a vacation to Puerto Rico and Detroit. The local police revealed that the toddler was found unconscious at home. There were no signs of trauma on the child, who was declared dead on the spot. According to reports, the child had been left on her own at the house by the mother.

Reportedly, Kristel called 911 upon arriving back at her house after vacation. The local police also added that they found the child’s bedding soiled with urine and faeces.