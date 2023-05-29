16-Year-Old Learner Drives Lamborghini Aventador On Busy Highway

Have you ever come across a sight so extraordinary that it left you questioning the rules? Imagine spotting a learner driver behind the wheel of a jaw-dropping Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV on a bustling Melbourne highway. It sounds like a scene straight out of a movie, doesn’t it? Well, for one motorist, this moment became a reality. A photograph capturing this incredible encounter was shared on the Melbourne Car Spotters Facebook page, instantly igniting curiosity and amazement.

The person who captured the picture, claims the super car was driven by a 16 years old, who was calmly making their way home from school and manoeuvring the powerful vehicle with extreme care.

Sharing the picture, the Facebook account wrote, “This Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV was spotted yesterday afternoon being driven by a 16-year-old after school pickup. What did you learn to drive on?"

Social media users couldn’t contain their shock. What struck them most was the fact that the teenager was legally allowed to drive a supercar that effortlessly accelerates from 0 to 100km/hr in under three seconds.

Reacting to the post, a user jokingly remarked, “Absolutely love this. I learned in a Rolls Royce, Mercedes, Porsche & Beemer, but our Ferrari was off-limits. My kids in a Range Rover and a Mercedes. It is what it is."

One person suggested, “At least learn manual if you wanna drive sports cars."

Sharing their personal experience, another user shared, “Well, I have no shame. We all start from somewhere, not all of us are fortunate enough to drive new cars when we first get our license. However, I have my savings put away for when I get my FULL LICENSE & CAN DRIVE A V8."

“I didn’t think you were allowed to drive such powerful cars!" read another comment.

There were a few jealous ones too. “I hope that’s true. What a life that kid is having. Good for them," said a user.

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce is described as the “most pure incarnation of a Lamborghini to date." The Italian brand proudly declares it to be the most sports-oriented, fastest and most emotional series production Lamborghini ever.

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce, which was last sold in Australia in 2017, commanded a hefty price tag of Rs 7 crore ($891,000).