18-Year-Old Girl Orders Cake Worth Rs 25,000 And Then ...

Online shopping has made people’s lives very easy because we can get anything at any time. From goods to food items, we can get orders easily at home with just a few clicks. But along with the facilities and advantages of online shopping, many cases of fraud have come to the fore. People choose one product online and they are delivered something else. Recently, something similar happened with 18-year-old Liberty Carlson.

According to reports, Liberty ordered a cake for herself, the price of which was around Rs 25,000. But after seeing the cake delivered to her, Liberty was shocked. Instead of the cake she ordered online, she was delivered a cake “that looked nothing like the one she ordered" with chocolate spread on top.

Advertisement

Liberty shared a video of the cake that was delivered to her. From the video it seemed, the cake was not even well packaged and was hastily picked up and sent for delivery without any effort. Sharing the video, Liberty wrote, “Guys, I paid $300 (£237) for this. What should I do?" So far, the video has been watched millions of times on TikTok.

The clip went viral in no time. One of the social media users commented, “How is that the same as the one in the photo??? HOW?" Another one said, “This has to be some form of hate crime." " No way! You shouldn’t have accepted it," wrote a third user. Another one said, “I have no words aside from mutual horror." After she shared the video, many people also commented that the cake had fallen somewhere before it had been delivered.

Liberty alleged that the baker delivered a bad cake, and on top of that, they had charged a heavy amount. The girl had ordered a four-layer chocolate cake but she was sent only a single-layered cake in bad shape, covered with chocolate.

Read all the Latest News here