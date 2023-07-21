18-year-old US Mother, Held For Conspiring To Murder 3-year-old Son, Released From Jail

An 18-year-old woman, Jazmin Paez, a resident of Miami, Florida, has been accused of conspiring to kill her child. She was arrested earlier and as per the latest reports, she has been released from jail. She did not want to kill the child herself but the method that she adopted to kill him will shock you. Paez came up with a trick to murder her 3-year-old son.

She is accused of soliciting murder in the first-degree charge and of using a transmission device for illegal purposes in the third-degree charge. According to a police report, a man who runs a fake hire-an-assassin website gave them the information about this occurrence on Tuesday. He stated that the woman had gotten in touch with the operator to set up a murder-for-hire for the kid. Police said that the website’s creator built it to catch and stop people wanting to hire a killer.

The report added that the woman hired a hitman to murder her child. She also gave him the pictures and location of her child. Paez also paid $3000 (around Rs 2.5 lakh) to the killer.