18-year-old US Mother, Held For Conspiring To Murder 3-year-old Son, Released From Jail

The child was saved after the police got the information about the plan through a murder-for-hire website owner.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 14:14 IST

Delhi, India

Paez gave the hitman Rs 2.5 lakh.
An 18-year-old woman, Jazmin Paez, a resident of Miami, Florida, has been accused of conspiring to kill her child. She was arrested earlier and as per the latest reports, she has been released from jail. She did not want to kill the child herself but the method that she adopted to kill him will shock you. Paez came up with a trick to murder her 3-year-old son.

She is accused of soliciting murder in the first-degree charge and of using a transmission device for illegal purposes in the third-degree charge. According to a police report, a man who runs a fake hire-an-assassin website gave them the information about this occurrence on Tuesday. He stated that the woman had gotten in touch with the operator to set up a murder-for-hire for the kid. Police said that the website’s creator built it to catch and stop people wanting to hire a killer.

The report added that the woman hired a hitman to murder her child. She also gave him the pictures and location of her child. Paez also paid $3000 (around Rs 2.5 lakh) to the killer.

    • When the police reached her house for the investigation, she started pretending to cry. Later when her IP address and her house address were matched, the reality came to the fore. The mother gave all the information about her son to the murderer. Although before anything could happen, the police and the other family members got to know about the plan and the child was saved. The motivation behind why the woman wanted to kill her child is still not known.

    Such cases are common globally. A similar case was reported from Meerut, India where a mother conspired to kill her 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter with the help of her lover. According to the police, the incident happened in March 2022. After killing both the children, the duo threw their bodies into a canal.

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 21, 2023, 14:14 IST
    last updated: July 21, 2023, 14:14 IST
