19-Year-Old Archer's Historic Gold Medal Win Amazes Anand Mahindra

What does it take to capture the hearts and admiration of millions? Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, knows the answer. Through his engaging social media presence, he consistently intrigues his followers with a mix of humour, trending topics and inspiring stories. In his latest post, the industrialist admired Prathamesh Jawkar, a 19-year-old archer who reached new heights by winning a gold medal for India at the Archery World Cup in Shanghai. The video was originally posted by life coach Sudhir Puthran.

Mahindra’s heartfelt tribute not only showcases Prathamesh’s remarkable achievement but also serves as a reminder of the power of dedication and determination. The video captured the intense and exciting moment when Prathamesh Jawkar defeated the world’s top-ranked archer, Mike Schloesser, securing his first World Cup gold medal.

Advertisement

Expressing his admiration for Prathamesh Jawkar’s incredible skills, Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Just incredible. He seems like he has nerves of steel and a laser-sharp focus. A champion in the making. You’re right, Sudhir Puthran I hadn’t heard of him until today but will track him from now on. I hope he triumphs in the final in Hermosillo in September. May he Rise."

Reacting to Anand Mahindra’s post, one user expressed appreciation, stating, “Sir, you have made him popular with just one tweet. That’s very nice of you. People should encourage all sports like they do for cricket."

Another person acknowledged Mahindra’s support, saying, “Still shared despite knowing the event was sponsored by one of the competitors. Learning from you every day, Sir."

Advertisement

Another user highlighted the lack of recognition for the world champion, commenting, “What an irony that a world champion needs a tweet from Anand Mahindra Sir to get introduced to the world. Hardly anyone knows about him. No media coverage, no accolades, he deserves better than this."

Meanwhile, a person expressed hope, stating, “I hope our archers break the hegemony of South Koreans. They have completely dominated the game for decades. If anyone can do it, it would be us just like we are doing it in Badminton."

Apart from Prathamesh Jawkar’s victory, Jyothi Surekha and Ojas Deotale also secured their second consecutive mixed-team gold, showcasing India’s excellence in archery.