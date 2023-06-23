Trends :MS DhoniRajasthani CoupleDelhi MetroTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » 19-Year-old Suleman Was ‘Terrified’ To Board The Titanic Sub, Aunt Reveals

19-Year-old Suleman Was ‘Terrified’ To Board The Titanic Sub, Aunt Reveals

All the five passengers on the Titanic submersible were declared dead after the pieces of the submarine were found by the rescue teams.

Advertisement

Published By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 09:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Suleman was onboard with his father Shahzada Dawood.
Suleman was onboard with his father Shahzada Dawood.

In a tragic turn of events, a planned expedition to the wreckage site of the Titanic culminated in a “catastrophic implosion" of the submersible. The U.S. Coast Guard and OceanGate Expeditions, the company responsible for operating the submersible, confirmed that all five individuals on board were “dead". This statement comes after the rescue team recovered debris. The five passengers on board were British billionaire Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman, both Pakistani businessmen, a renowned French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and CEO of OceanGate Stockton Rush.

In a heartbreaking revelation, it has come to light that Suleman, the 19-year-old university student who accompanied his father on the ill-fated expedition, had expressed deep reservations about the upcoming journey. Azmeh Dawood, Suleman’s aunt and older sister of Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, shared in an interview with NBC News that her nephew had expressed his hesitation and profound fear regarding the trip to explore the Titanic wreckage. She told the portal that Suleman “wasn’t very up for it" and felt “terrified" about the trip.

Advertisement

Despite his apprehension, Suleman made the decision to join the OceanGate expedition aboard the 22-foot submersible. As Father’s Day weekend coincided with the trip, Suleman decided to please his dad, who held a deep fascination for the legendary history of the Titanic. Azmeh Dawood shared the emotional toll this ordeal has taken on their family. “I am thinking of Suleman, who is 19, in there, just perhaps gasping for breath. It’s been crippling, to be honest," Azmeh said.

top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • The news confirming the tragic fate of all five passengers aboard the Titan expedition left Azmeh in a state of devastation. Azmeh expressed her disbelief and struggled to articulate the overwhelming sense of an unreal situation. “I feel like I’ve been caught in a really bad film, with a countdown, but you didn’t know what you’re counting down to," she said.

    The extensive search and rescue operation triggered international help, drawing the involvement of personnel from the United States, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom. In addition to the joint efforts, the French vessel L’Atalante dispatched another remotely operated vehicle (ROV) on Thursday, further bolstering the search efforts. The Titan submersible, which began its trip on Sunday, had only 96 hours of oxygen supply.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 23, 2023, 09:37 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 09:37 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App