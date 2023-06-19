20-year-old's Tweet on Shirt Worth Rs 22K Has People 'Flexing' Their Hilarious Purchases

A 20-year-old boy on social media took to his official Twitter handle and uploaded a video of himself trying out a new shirt. Twitter user ‘Piyush Trades’ took to the micro blogging platform as he ‘flexed’ his new shirt worth Rs 22,000. Yes, you read that right. Ever since then, he has taken social media by a storm and many hilarious responses have emerged on his video.

Also Read: Woman In Shock To Find Box Cutter In Her 2-Year-Old Daughter’s McDonald’s Meal

“I bought a shirt worth ₹22,000," Piyush wrote in the caption as he uploaded a video of himself posing and flaunting his new shirt. The video has been shot at one of the trial rooms of the showroom. His video did not only gather a lot of traction but people all across social media started ‘flexing’ their recent purchases.

Advertisement

Here, have a look at the video uploaded by Piyush:

From buying pouches to chocolates, people posted all of it on Twitter. Here, look at the responses: