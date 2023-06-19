20-year-old's Tweet on Shirt Worth Rs 22K Has People 'Flexing' Their Hilarious Purchases

Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
20-year-old boy's tweet about his recent purchase has sparked some hilarious responses.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 14:57 IST

A 20-year-old boy on social media took to his official Twitter handle and uploaded a video of himself trying out a new shirt. Twitter user ‘Piyush Trades’ took to the micro blogging platform as he ‘flexed’ his new shirt worth Rs 22,000. Yes, you read that right. Ever since then, he has taken social media by a storm and many hilarious responses have emerged on his video.

“I bought a shirt worth ₹22,000," Piyush wrote in the caption as he uploaded a video of himself posing and flaunting his new shirt. The video has been shot at one of the trial rooms of the showroom. His video did not only gather a lot of traction but people all across social media started ‘flexing’ their recent purchases.

Here, have a look at the video uploaded by Piyush:

From buying pouches to chocolates, people posted all of it on Twitter. Here, look at the responses:

    • Meanwhile, earlier, in another similar scenario, Twitter user Shashwat Gautam, proudly shared images of his college hostel, which was a spacious 3 BHK flat-style unit for three students. The shared living area, dining space, and balcony added to the allure of the accommodation. In his caption, he proudly proclaimed, “My college’s hostel in India. This is when Twitter users started roasting him over the hefty fees required to secure such luxurious housing. Also, many retaliated by sarcastically sharing pictures of iconic and lavish Indian buildings, deeming them as their own.

