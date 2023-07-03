Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
21-Year-Old Intern Takes Flight To Work To Ditch High Rent; Internet Is Confused

Sophia Celentano commutes to her New Jersey summer internship by plane, weekly. She revealed it is a more cost-effective option compared to renting a place near her workplace.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 17:13 IST

Delhi, India

She is currently working as an intern at Ogilvy Health. (Credits: LinkedIn)
Sophia Celentano, a 21-year-old woman from South Carolina, is garnering attention for her approach to commuting to her summer internship. As an intern at Ogilvy Health, Sophia has adopted a unique strategy by taking a weekly flight to New Jersey instead of opting for traditional commuting methods or renting a place near her workplace. In a widely shared TikTok video titled “Why I take a plane to work," she explains the cost-saving rationale behind her decision, highlighting how flying is more affordable than renting a place.

In her TikTok video, Sophia provided a glimpse into her daily routine for catching the flight. The 21-year-old explained that she wakes up at 3:00 am and leaves home by 4:30 am, detailing her schedule from having coffee to reaching her destination. On her LinkedIn profile, Sophia disclosed the actual cost associated with her unique commuting method. She began by mentioning, “On the first day of my internship, I shared a TikTok video showcasing my morning routine on days when I commute by plane from South Carolina to the office in New Jersey."

Sophia elaborated on the financial advantages of her unconventional travel method, emphasizing the significant cost savings it brings. Instead of spending over $3400 (Rs 2.7 lakh) a month on rent, which is the average for leases in Manhattan, she opts to book a $100 (Rs 8,000) round trip flight from South Carolina to New Jersey for the one-day she works in-person each week. Additionally, Sophia expressed that her untraditional commute grants her more lifestyle flexibility and that she genuinely looks forward to her weekly adventures.

Check out her post here:

    • Since being posted on LinkedIn, the post has gained over 2729 likes. Many individuals came up with the innovative idea of cost-cutting. A user agreed with her approach and said he would do the same if he was in her shoes. “I would do this too. Especially that it is just for once a week." Another user commented, “In a time where it can be challenging to get someone from five miles away to come to the office, your approach is impressive and worth celebrating!" read the comment.

    Sophia concluded by mentioning that her internship is limited to a duration of 10 weeks, and she remains uncertain about pursuing a full-time position afterwards.

    first published: July 03, 2023, 16:58 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 17:13 IST
