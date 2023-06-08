22 Tonnes Carpet Glue Spill Brings Vehicles to a Standstill in New Zealand

Long ques of vehicle were seen on a busy New Zeeland highway after a car fire brought the traffic to stand still. This happened near the location of a previous incident involving a rolled container truck on June 7. The container truck made a massive spill of carpet glue. NZ Herald reported that this latest mishap occurred on State Highway 1, causing two southbound lanes to be blocked. As the car burned at the roadside, billowing plumes of black smoke engulfed the motorway, the traffic came to a grinding halt. Emergency services were soon deployed to mitigate the aftermath of the earlier glue spill by blocking drains at the motorway entrance.

A truck rollover near State Highway 20 caused a massive spill of 22 tonnes of carpet glue on Cavendish Drive. The flipped container leaked glue onto the road, creating a sticky mess. The NZ transport agency, Waka Kotahi, shared a snap of the incident. The cleanup operation will last the entire day, according to NZ Herald. A tweet from Waka Kotahi read, “Due to a car fire on #SH1 after Redoubt Rd on-ramp the left two southbound lanes are blocked, Merge to the right and pass with care."

The transport agency also gave regular updates from the incident site. In one such update, they shared, “Expect quite a few closures across Auckland’s motorway network tonight, including a total closure northbound on SH16 between Lincoln Rd and Brigham Creek Roundabout."

The Auckland Council’s pollution response team also arrived at the site to investigate the incident and assess potential impacts on the stormwater network.