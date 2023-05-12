23 Countries In 53 Days: Man Embarks On Epic Road Trip From USA To India

Buckle up and get ready for an epic adventure story! Lakhwinder Singh, a 53-year-old road warrior, set off on an unforgettable journey from the USA to Jalandhar, India in his trusty Toyota Tacoma, pickup truck. He covered a distance of 22,000 km and crossed 23 countries in 53 days. Lakhwinder Singh faced challenges that would make even the most seasoned adventurers quake in their boots. But with sheer determination and grit, he overcame them all. What’s more impressive? He did it all on his own dime, spending over Rs. 1 crore for the trip. His epic tale serves as a reminder to us all that anything is possible with a little bit of courage and a whole lot of passion.

Although Lakhwinder Singh covered a distance of 22,000 km, it was not entirely road-based. He first shipped his car to the UK and then drove from London to Paris by taking the English Channel by train. The train ride took him a minimum of 37-38 minutes to reach the European country. During his entire journey, he got the chance to explore some of the most stunning roads in Europe, including the renowned Autobahn in Germany, where drivers have the freedom to drive as fast as they want.

Advertisement

Lakhwinder Singh also paid four fines for overspeeding, including one in Serbia, two in Turkey and one in Pakistan. Lakhwinder Singh, in a conversation with Ride and Drive, revealed that the idea of embarking on a long road trip came to him during the lockdown in the pandemic when he was stuck at home for almost two months. It took him nearly three years to plan the trip.

Singh encountered several obstacles during his journey, particularly with the visa process in Iran, which took almost a year to be approved. He also faced a suspension of his visa in Pakistan due to a complaint that the map he was using in his car didn’t include Kashmir.

Lakhwinder Singh also mentioned that he had obtained a single entry visa for all the countries, which means he cannot go back to the USA by road. However, he plans to transport his car back to the USA by sea or air.

Advertisement

Lakhwinder Singh and his son self-funded the mostly unplanned journey, often sleeping in the back of their car or even in police stations. Despite the challenges, he plans to continue travelling in this style for future trips, opting for overland travel instead of hotel rooms.