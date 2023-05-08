24-Year-Old US Woman Marries Man Older Than Her Grandfather

It is no longer a rare phenomenon for people to marry someone older than their age. In February, Miracle Pogue, 24, decided to marry Charles, 61 years older than him (85). According to the Kennedy News, Miracle and Charles met while working at a laundromat in Starkville, Mississippi in the US in 2019. They became friends and Charles proposed to Miracle a year later in 2020.

The couple eventually tied the nuptial knot. Miracle’s family members, especially her father, were not happy with this union, and it must be noted here that her grandfather is younger than Charles. Considering this wide age gap, her father Kareem Phillips, 47, was reluctant regarding the marriage but he agreed eventually. Others in her house, including mother Tamika Phillips, 45, and grandfather Joe Brown, 72, didn’t oppose the marriage. Miracle is a nurse by profession while Charles is a real estate agent. She told the Kennedy News that Charles’s age doesn’t bother her and she just likes him for his original self.

Miracle and Charles’s marriage has received hatred from the trolls on TikTok with some asking for evidence that whether the former’s age is 24. A user claimed that the Nurse could be 42. The woman didn’t take this comment lying back and said that she was born in 1998 and looks older because she doesn’t like to dress all out.

A similar scenario happened some time ago when Raynaldo, 61, from Illinois, US, met his partner Ronyea Keyaira, 27, a freelance model. The couple received criticism for their 34-year age gap. They both shared their story in a conversation with Love Don’t Judge. They started dating when Raynaldo found out about Ronyea’s attraction to mature men. They also found a mutual connection over the topic of family. But the haters insulted the couple for being with each other only due to their looks. Not only this, some even called Ronyea “a gold digger".

However, the couple found their share of admirers as well. A user wrote that they don’t need to justify anything and just enjoy life. Another commented that both are genuinely happy and take care of each other.

