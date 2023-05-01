25 Years After Titanic, Child Actor Still Gets Paid But Makes A Shocking Confession

Titanic may have sailed into the sunset over 25 years ago, but its impact on pop culture has been indelible. From its timeless story to its unforgettable performances and its signature song, the film continues to hold a special place in people’s hearts. However, for one former child actor, Titanic’s legacy is a little more literal. Reece Thompson, who played an Irish third-class passenger in James Cameron’s epic drama, has revealed that he still receives royalty cheques for the part to this day.

The 30-year-old, who is now a digital marketing director in Utah, USA, played a small but memorable role in the film. Along with his on-screen mother and sister, Reece’s character is seen lying in their cabin, waiting to die as the ship fills with water. In one of the film’s most heartbreaking scenes, the family anxiously waits for the gates to open so they can escape, with Reece asking his mother, “What are we doing, Mommy?" and she replies, “We’re just waiting, dear. When they finish putting first-class people in the boats, they’ll be starting with us, and we’ll want to be ready, right?"

Despite only having one line in the film, Reece’s role struck a chord with audiences worldwide, making him a household name in the process. Now, over two decades later, he continues to receive a reminder of his hit Hollywood role in the form of a royalty cheque each year. Speaking with Australia’s Network 10, Reece revealed that he still receives the cheques, but he hasn’t seen any of the cash for a little while because he hasn’t updated his address since the last time he was interviewed, reported Metro.

Reece also opened up about the intrigue surrounding his role in the film, saying that he and his wife mostly just get a kick out of reading comments online. “It’s interesting, I’d say my family and I mostly just think that it’s interesting that people are still finding it interesting," he said. “Now people are beginning to associate my face with it, whereas before it was a random fact about me, it’s kind of weird."

While Reece’s role in Titanic may have been minor, his part in the film’s enduring legacy is anything but. As long as the film continues to capture the hearts and minds of audiences around the world, Reece will forever be remembered as the little boy who asked his mother what they were doing as they waited to die on the doomed ship.

