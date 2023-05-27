250 Chinese Women Create Guinness World Record In Combing Ceremony

Over 250 women from the Red Yao community came together in Huangluo Yao Village, China, during the Longji Long Hair Festival. Their aim was to establish a new Guinness World Record by creating the longest chain of hair combing. Decked in stunning attire, the women proceeded to Moon Island along the river, enchanting the onlookers with their rendition of the “Long Hair Ballad." With great enthusiasm, the 256 Red Yao women formed a chain spanning 456 meters (1,496 feet) and began the synchronised act of combing each other’s hair using traditional wooden combs.

Huangluo Yao Village can be found within the captivating Longji Scenic Area in Longsheng, Guilin. This village is home to the Red Yao community, a distinct branch of the larger Yao ethnic minority in China. Renowned as the Red Yao, these women are celebrated for their fiery passion and remarkable beauty, which is symbolised by their preference for wearing red garments.

Advertisement

Throughout history, the Red Yao women have maintained a deeply-rooted tradition of nurturing their extraordinarily long hair, which remains untouched until they reach the age of 18. At that significant milestone, they ceremoniously cut their hair, marking a unique rite of passage in their lives.

For the Red Yao women, long hair holds profound significance, representing longevity, wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. They hold their hair in high regard and possess a wealth of secret hair care remedies.

Within their village, the sight of a single white hair, even among the elderly, is a rarity. This exceptional tradition of nurturing and tending to their hair has been passed down through generations, prompting the Red Yao to create their own exclusive hair care formulas.

According to tradition, they abstain from using modern shampoos. Instead, they prepare a concoction by combining grapefruit peel, tea oil dregs, and a secret blend of herbs with fermented rice water. This mixture is meticulously boiled and allowed to cool before being employed as a hair wash.

Alongside the remarkable Guinness World Records endeavor, the momentous occasion encompassed a variety of captivating festivities. These included the enigmatic and age-old rite of passage festival for young Red Yao girls, an authentic performance showcasing the traditional Red Yao song and dance, a display of Red Yao costumes representing the national intangible cultural heritage, a dazzling runway show highlighting the exquisite Red Yao attire, a grand bonfire celebration, and an array of other engaging activities. The event aimed to showcase the rich tapestry of Red Yao culture and offer an immersive experience for all attendees.