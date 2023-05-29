2,500-Year-Old Toilet With Traces Of Faeces And Bacteria Found In Jerusalem

Long ago before having a washroom at home became a norm, people considered building a toilet inside the house impure. But it seems that the people of Jerusalem were ahead of their time. Following an excavation, a 2,500-year-old limestone slab has been found in the southern region of Jerusalem and there is a hole, similar to a toilet of today, in it. According to reports, this toilet used to belong to the richest family of the time.

Traces of faeces have also been found inside the toilet. In the investigation so far, it has been revealed that the family members had a stomach ailment called Giardia duodenalis. Many bacteria have also been found inside the toilet seat, which the scientists are examining. Archaeologists also discovered that a separate hole was also made in this slab for the men’s toilet.

This particular toilet seat was found near the Armon Ha-Natziv mansion, leading researchers to believe that it originated from the era of King Manasseh, who reigned for five decades during the mid-7th century BC. Constructed from limestone, this ancient toilet featured a spacious aperture for defecation and was likely accompanied by a separate opening for male urination.

“Towns were not planned and built with a sewerage network, flushing toilets had yet to be invented and the population had no understanding of the existence of microorganisms and how they can be spread," the investigation noted.

Another toilet seat discovered and studied, similar in design to the new one, was excavated in Jerusalem. Found at a place, referred to as the House of Ahiel, the building was likely occupied by a rich family during that era.

The sediment found in the cesspit had previously revealed the presence of four types of intestinal parasites: tapeworms, pinworms, roundworms and whipworms. However, a newly conducted study revealed that the microorganisms responsible for dysentery are delicate and exceedingly difficult to detect. Commenting on diseases and infections caused by the microbes found, a University of Cambridge researcher said, “We cannot tell the number of people infected based on sediment samples from communal latrines."