'3 Hours Of Fighting': This 6-Year-Old's Time Table Is Simply Adorable

Remember the good old days when we created those life-changing timetables for ourselves that would often last no more than a day or two? Well, a 6-year-old boy has taken the concept of time management to a whole new level. Beginning at 9:00 am and concluding at 9:00 pm, the meticulously planned schedule covers various essential tasks such as eating, sleeping, playing, using the bathroom, bathing, and watching TV. However, two notable entries have become the highlight of this viral timetable, which includes the 3-hour “fighting time" and the 15-minute “study time."

Advertisement

According to the tweet, the child’s fighting time refers to a cushion fight session lasting from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. During these three hours, all family members must defend themselves against playful cushion attacks from the young one. But what makes it more amusing is the brief 15-minute study time slotted from 2:30 pm to 2:45 pm, which the child probably thinks should be more than enough for the day.

The Twitter user, describing the timetable created by her 6-year-old cousin, added the caption, “Zindagi tou Mohid jee ra hai," which roughly translates to “It is just Mohid who is living his life." The humorous post swiftly went viral, accumulating 1.3 million views, 18.5k likes and 1,328 retweets at the time of reporting.

Online reactions poured in with users appreciating the child’s honesty and adorable priorities. One commenter expressed their admiration, stating, “I love the honesty."

Advertisement

While another urged the user to give the young one a hug, exclaiming, “With all my love."

Advertisement

A third user appreciated the child’s funny time management skills saying, “He knows his priorities at this young age."