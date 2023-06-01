3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par: Indian Twitter Lists Bollywood Movies With ‘Zero Haters’

Let’s face it, movies are a very important part of our lives. From hopping to cinema halls to watch the first day, first show of our favourite actor’s movie, to binging all night on Netflix: movies offer a comfortable space. Sometimes, a movie can divide its audience, some like it and some don’t. Then, there are movies which have zero haters. Everyone loves these movies. Whether it’s the plot, characters, songs, these movies are just impossible to hate. Don’t believe us? Check out this tweet:

Also Read: KK’s Last Song At Kolkata Concert Was ‘Pal’, Fans Call it ‘Biggest Irony’

Remember 3 Idiots? The story of those 3 students was so touching that many resonated with it. Not only is it impossible to hate that film but the music makes you fall more and more in love with it. Here is a list by movie buffs, have a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Literally the best comedy movie ="https://t.co/VMYqZ4IUwE">https://t.co/VMYqZ4IUwE> ="https://t.co/RHkT7xbQlJ">pic.twitter.com/RHkT7xbQlJ>>— .♡̷̷ˎˊ˗ (@_itsadee) ="https://twitter.com/_itsadee/status/1664148938897670144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 1, 2023>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Advertisement

Also Read: This ‘Momolicious’ Welcome Is Every Foodies Dream, Don’t You Agree?

Meanwhile, earlier, Indians listed Bollywood songs that had zero haters. The enchanting melody of ‘Ishq Bulaava’ from the movie ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ to Kalank’s theme song - everything was listed. Even though the lyrics were confusing at first, the music just felt so right.