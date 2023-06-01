Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par: Indian Twitter Lists Bollywood Movies With ‘Zero Haters’

3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par: Indian Twitter Lists Bollywood Movies With ‘Zero Haters’

Indians Twitter lists movies with 'zero haters' and the list is too long.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 12:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian Twitter Lists Bollywood Movies With ‘Zero Haters’. (Image: News18)
Indian Twitter Lists Bollywood Movies With ‘Zero Haters’. (Image: News18)

Let’s face it, movies are a very important part of our lives. From hopping to cinema halls to watch the first day, first show of our favourite actor’s movie, to binging all night on Netflix: movies offer a comfortable space. Sometimes, a movie can divide its audience, some like it and some don’t. Then, there are movies which have zero haters. Everyone loves these movies. Whether it’s the plot, characters, songs, these movies are just impossible to hate. Don’t believe us? Check out this tweet:

Also Read: KK’s Last Song At Kolkata Concert Was ‘Pal’, Fans Call it ‘Biggest Irony’

Remember 3 Idiots? The story of those 3 students was so touching that many resonated with it. Not only is it impossible to hate that film but the music makes you fall more and more in love with it. Here is a list by movie buffs, have a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Literally the best comedy movie ="https://t.co/VMYqZ4IUwE">https://t.co/VMYqZ4IUwE> ="https://t.co/RHkT7xbQlJ">pic.twitter.com/RHkT7xbQlJ>>&mdash; .♡̷̷ˎˊ˗ (@_itsadee) ="https://twitter.com/_itsadee/status/1664148938897670144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 1, 2023>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Advertisement

Also Read: This ‘Momolicious’ Welcome Is Every Foodies Dream, Don’t You Agree?

Meanwhile, earlier, Indians listed Bollywood songs that had zero haters. The enchanting melody of ‘Ishq Bulaava’ from the movie ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ to Kalank’s theme song - everything was listed. Even though the lyrics were confusing at first, the music just felt so right.

top videos
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Sara Ali Khan Makes A Case For Sharara Sets & Anarkali Suits For Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Promotions
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams
    • Follow us on

    first published: June 01, 2023, 12:09 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 12:09 IST
    Read More