3 Men Approached Elephant For Selfie, Ended Up Running For Their Lives

A herd of angry elephants was spotted chasing after three humans in new footage coming from an animal corridor in India. Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter and the distressing visuals have left social media users utterly enraged. While sharing context around the incident, the officer revealed it was the three men who approached dangerously close to the wild animals merely for clicking selfies. It appears the animals did not appreciate their advances and things turned so heated that a few gigantic mammals from the herd ended up chasing humans from behind.

The video opens to show the men running for their lives. The instant panic also caused one of them to fall down leading their mobile phone land up on the ground a few feet away. Such was the heated chase, the man did not pay any heed to his phone and instead kept running to escape from the wrath of the elephants. What happens after it remains unclear as the footage comes to an abrupt end.

Advertisement

“For having a selfie, they not only do foolish things but do them with enthusiasm," the IFS officer explained while sharing the clip.

Take a look at it here:

The footage has amassed thunderous criticism from multiple Twitter users who are calling the men’s antics to be “atrocious" and merely “foolish." A few have also demanded strict legal action to be taken against the men who intruded on the elephant here’s space. Then there were those who questioned the lack of management efforts on the part of forest guards.

Advertisement

A user commented, “This scene really looks dangerous! Forest guards should be a little vigilant!"

Another highlighted, “Encroaching wildlife and their habitat is not only dangerous but also a crime. Where are the forest guards on duty?"

Advertisement

One more sided with the animals’ behaviour, “Serves them right, hopefully, a lesson for a lifetime."

Meanwhile, a Twitterati expressed, “Humans are behaving like idiotic animals and animals are behaving more human than humans."